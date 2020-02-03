Singer-Songwriter Darius Paulk Spends an Inspiring Weekend in Memphis Visiting Children at St. Jude’s Children’s® Research Hospital

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, Darius Paulk, spent an inspiring weekend in Memphis for the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital’s annual Celebration of Hope event which educates members of the music and radio industry on the plight of children fighting cancer and other diseases. While there, Paulk met and played with children who are valiantly fighting for their lives. “My weekend with St Jude’s was nothing short of phenomenal, “ Paulk says. “Having the opportunity to visit the hospital, learn how important St Jude’s is to so many people in our country and abroad, and to interact with those beautiful, resilient children has inspired me in ways that I’m still wrestling to articulate. I’ve come home with an overwhelming desire to help to be a solution, just like Danny Thomas [who founded St Jude’s in 1962].”

While visiting the hospital, Paulk sang his current radio single “Strong Name” for a room full of radio announcers and programmers who help spread the word about the good work that St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital does. The song was inspiring to those in attendance and to Paulk himself. He wrote it during a depressing time in his life. “I had learned that both my musical mentor Maurice Culpepper and my grandfather were diagnosed with cancer and it left me despondent,” he recalls. “I needed to be encouraged. The song is for everyone who may get discouraged under the vicissitudes of life. You aren’t alone, He (God) is our constant help.”

The song has been resonating with audiences and programmers. It reaches No. 15 on this week’s Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. Over the years, Paulk has written hit songs for gospel artists such as Donnie McClurkin, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Zacardi Cortez and Marvin Sapp. Tamela Mann recorded his tune “Through It All” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. His biggest song yet “Nobody Greater” was recorded by VaShawn Mitchell in 2010. It reached No. 1 and spent an amazing 79 weeks on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. Preorder links: https://malaco.lnk.to/iwaT4

