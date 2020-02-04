Prayer Requests “Say A Prayer For Me”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Families of Children Shot
Congressman John Lewis
Military Personnel – all inclusive
Family of Kobe Bryant & Victims
Ralph D – Andre R – Patrina W – Constance R
Pastor F. James Clark – Family of Pastor Howlett, Pilgrim Rest MBC
Gloria C – Irene C – Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) – Ozette – James W
Troupe Family – Meredith C – Alfred C – Dorothy C – Robert T
Kansas City Chiefs – San Francisco 49ers – Family of Deacon F. Delano Benson
Gayle M – Jackie – Family of Steve Henderson – Zion S – Ingrid S Deacon Thomas Nellums
Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy – Barbara B – Kathy C – Ronald C – Deborah P & Family
Susan H – Darius H – Ashley B – Howard B – Maurice H – Marilyn – Marquita K (Columbus, MS)
Houston & Bohanan Families – Mother Mattie Vinson – Mother Mary Ward –
Deacon Clarence Grayson – Deacon O.J. – Lisa E – Sis. January – J De Young – K Brown
A Evans – L Evans – L Wright – M Wright – D Taylor – M Simms – S Taylor – V Finney – A Boone
R Dixon – D Billinghurst – S Lacey – M Clay – A Finney – O Allen – T Allen – A Scott – R Jones
M White – A Boone – C Taylor – M Jones – E Marble – M Thomas – J Johnson – D Smith – J Scott
