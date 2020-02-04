CLOSE
Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Families of Children Shot

Congressman John Lewis

Military Personnel – all inclusive

Family of Kobe Bryant & Victims

Ralph D – Andre R – Patrina W – Constance R

Pastor F. James Clark – Family of Pastor Howlett, Pilgrim Rest MBC

Gloria C – Irene C – Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) – Ozette – James W

Troupe Family – Meredith C – Alfred C – Dorothy C – Robert T

Kansas City Chiefs – San Francisco 49ers – Family of Deacon F. Delano Benson

Gayle M – Jackie – Family of Steve Henderson – Zion S – Ingrid S Deacon Thomas Nellums

Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy – Barbara B – Kathy C – Ronald C – Deborah P & Family

Susan H – Darius H – Ashley B – Howard B – Maurice H – Marilyn – Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Houston & Bohanan Families – Mother Mattie Vinson – Mother Mary Ward –

Deacon Clarence Grayson – Deacon O.J. – Lisa E – Sis. January – J De Young – K Brown

A Evans – L Evans – L Wright – M Wright – D Taylor – M Simms – S Taylor – V Finney – A Boone

R Dixon – D Billinghurst – S Lacey – M Clay – A Finney – O Allen – T Allen – A Scott – R Jones

M White – A Boone – C Taylor – M Jones – E Marble – M Thomas – J Johnson – D Smith – J Scott

Prayer Requests “Say A Prayer For Me”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

