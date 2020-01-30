Hard Rock International Names DJ Khaled First Artist Residency Of 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International has announced today its first artist residency of 2020 with Grammy Award-Nominated DJ Khaled featuring an eight-date run at the newly opened DAER Nightclub/Dayclub at the world’s first Guitar Hotel®, located in Hollywood, Fla.; DAER Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. The “Big Game After Party Presented by Greystone Sundays with DJ Khaled” at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will mark the first performance by the new resident DJ, with seven additional performances scheduled throughout 2020.

“The Hard Rock is an iconic brand known around the world, and I am excited to announce my new DJ Khaled residency at their flagship properties in Florida and New Jersey,” said DJ Khaled. “Kicking off my residency at the new DAER Nightclub in South Florida for the Big Game Weekend is going to be epic, and I look forward to making 2020 with Hard Rock an unforgettable year.”

“This year is going to be big for Khaled and with the announcement of his residency at Hard Rock, we are thrilled to continue this incredible journey in his career. As a DJ first and foremost, producer, mogul and entrepreneur – DJ Khaled has always been about the music and this partnership gives him another opportunity to connect with his fans,” said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International/Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

“Roc Nation strives to foster impactful partnerships with our talent and this is just that. We are so excited to set things off in a big way with Miami native DJ Khaled and Hard Rock on the weekend of the Big Game.”

DAER South Florida, the Las Vegas-style Dayclub and Nightclub which has taken Hollywood by a storm with its epic roster of DJs and performers, will feature a complete lineup of artists and events for the Big Game Weekend, including DJ Martin Garrix at DAER Dayclub on Saturday, February 1; Lil Jon at DAER Dayclub on Sunday, February 2; and DJ Khaled at DAER Nightclub on Sunday, February 2 – with even more artists to be announced soon.

“We are so pleased to announce this incredible partnership with DJ Khaled,” said Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. “We are grateful to him and Roc Nation for helping us bring guests another level of world class entertainment to our flagship properties.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Hard Rock International Names DJ Khaled First Artist Residency Of 2020 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: