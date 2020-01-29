CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Adapting A #JesusMentality [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s tragic death still has the world shook. One of many things we appreciate about the live he lived was his will to win with his “mamba mentality. As followers of Christ, GRIFF shared how important this mentality, as well as the “Jesus mentality,” is important for our legacy and our soul. 

