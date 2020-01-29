Entertainment One Celebrates 17 Nominations for 35th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

(NASHVILLE, TN) – January 27, 2020 – Trailblazing record label Entertainment One (“eOne”) has earned a combined total of 17 nominations for the 34th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards through its artists and partners.

Leading eOne’s nominations are JJ Hairston (9) and Pastor John P. Kee (5). Hairston found success in 2019 with the album and title track, “Miracle Worker.” The album debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album’s Chart, while the single reached #6 on Billboard Gospel’s National Airplay Chart. Pastor Kee’s album “I Made It Out” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album’s Chart, and the single and title track peaked at #2 on Billboard Gospel’s National Airplay Chart. Rounding out eOne’s nominations is powerhouse Praise and Worship leader Todd Dulaney with 3 nominations. Dulaney’s “To Africa With Love” debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album Chart, while “You’re Doing It All Again” peaked at #1 on Billboard’s National Airplay Chart.

A full list of all 17 nominations and accompany category numbers are below. The Stellar Awards will take place in Las Vegas at The Orleans Arena on Friday, March 27, 2020 and will be hosted by eOne’s own Jonathan McReynolds, with Koryn Hawthorne (RCAI).

Gina Miller, SVP/GM Entertainment One, Nashville, says, “I am so proud of our family of artists. Knowing that their music inspires, impacts, and influences the people who listen to it, experience it, and support it, is such a gift and makes the work we do together so rewarding.”

Omega George, eOne’s Director of Marketing, Strategic Partnerships and Label Relations, Nashville, says, “It is such a joy and honor to serve and support our artists and their teams in their music, ministry and mission to take their messages forth into the gospel marketplace, churches and world.”

JJ Hairston

(1) Artist Of The Year

(3) Male Vocalists Of The Year

(7) Album Of The Year

(8) Choir Of The Year

(16) Contemporary Album Of The Year

(19) Music Video Of The Year

(21) Contemporary Choir Of The Year

(27) Recorded Music Packaging Of The Year

(28) Praise And Worship Album Of The Year

Pastor John P Kee

(8) Choir Of The Year

(9) Producer Of The Year

(13) Traditional Male Vocalist Of The Year

(17) Traditional Album Of The Year

(20) Traditional Choir Of The Year

Todd Dulaney

(3) Male Vocalist Of The Year

(12) Contemporary Male Vocalist Of The Year

(28) Praise And Worship Album Of The Year

