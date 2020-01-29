Shaq Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) JANUARY 27, 2020 — NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, just released a special episode of The BIG Podcast with Shaq, in tribute to his “brother” and former teammate, the legendary Kobe Bryant. Central to the tribute, Shaq revisits excerpts from his 2015 interview that was conducted exclusively for PodcastOne’s The BIG Podcast with Shaq, and officially ended their longtime feud. That interview marked the first time Shaq and Kobe had spoken together since their Lakers days, making headlines worldwide. The tribute also details how Shaq heard the news, why Shaq would only have three championship rings without Kobe, and that he is done with any beefs and confrontations because you don’t know how much time you have with people.

Below are excerpts from the episode, available now on PodcastOne.com:

How Shaq Heard the News

O’Neal: “I’m not doing well. I’m sick. I’m just getting over the death of my sister, and the same thing hit when I found out this news. I was downstairs working out with Shaqir and my other son, Greg, showed me the TMZ clip. And I yelled at Greg, I said, ‘Yo man, get that sh*t out of my face. Get that out of my face.’ Cause you know how the internet hoax and all that? You know, I figured someone was just playing around. I didn’t want to believe it. And everyone’s calling me, ‘Is it true? Is it true?’ So, I’m like, it must not be a hoax cause now the whole world knows this information. So now I’m saying, ‘Please don’t be true. Please don’t be true. Please don’t be true.’ And I’m watching. And then you get the confirmation. And sad enough, then you hear his daughter was with him. I didn’t do anything. I haven’t eaten. I haven’t slept. I’m looking at all the tapes. But, I’m sick right now.

We Were Brothers

O’Neal: “And I know some idiot’s going to bring up the relationship what me and Kobe had. Our relationship was that of brothers. When I saw Kobe and his daughters? Loved them. He saw my kids? Loved them. If you look at my kid’s tweet – or Instagram – he talked to Shareef yesterday morning –”

Kincade: “He was checking in. He was checking in on your son, not an hour before his death.”

O’Neal: “So, all the stuff that is documented between us, it was never a dislike. It’s just – listen, it’s what brothers do. I have a younger brother, we fight all the time, but guess what? I love him. You know, I love Kobe Bryant. I’m the first to say, ‘Hey, I got four rings, and I know I couldn’t have gotten three without him.’”

No More Confrontation

O’Neal: “Look, I’m all about being hard and all that, but after yesterday, I’m going to have to delete my beef and my confrontation clause. I don’t want to do that anymore cause you know, you never know. So yesterday I just called all the people I had discrepancies with and just said, ‘Look man, I love you.’ And we didn’t talk much after the phone, but I just – I just wish we did. You know, we’re sort of like similar guys, hey, family first, business, and I’ll see you when I see you. I have a lot of best friends, but I don’t do the mushy talking on the phone thing.”

Hear the episode: http://bit.ly/2uCtq06

For more information, please visit PodcastOne.com.

Shaq Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: