CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Triple Threat Artist Tauren Wells Set to Release Sophomore album Citizen if Heaven

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NASHVILLE, TN) – January 24, 2020 – GRAMMY® and Billboard Award-nominated, and DOVE Award-winning, triple-threat artist Tauren Wells releases his sophomore album Citizen of Heaven (Provident Label Group) today at select retailers and across all major digital retail outlets. The accompanying video for the album’s title track, “Citizen of Heaven” is available here.

Citizen of Heaven the follow up to Wells’ solo debut Hills and Valleys features the lead single “Like You Love Me,” impacting radio now. The new project boasts several outstanding collaborations, including multi-GRAMMY® winner Kirk Franklin on “Millionaire (Good Like That)”; multi-CMA Award-winning trio Rascal Flatts on “Until Grace”; spoken word intro from  Steven Furtick of Elevation Worship on “Close”; and Jenn Johnson (of Bethel Music) on “Famous For (I Believe). Chuck Butler and Jordan Sapp co-produced 10 of the album’s 12 tracks, with additional production on the remaining songs by Rascal Flatts, Kirk Franklin, Max Stark, and Colby Wedgeworth.

During Wells’ album release concert at Lakewood Church earlier this week in Houston, TX he was presented with a Gold plaque commemorating 500K sales of his hit single, “Known,” according to the RIAA. Special guests at the album release concert included Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Christine D’Clario and Jenn Johnson.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Triple Threat Artist Tauren Wells Set to Release Sophomore album Citizen if Heaven  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 5 hours ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 2 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 2 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 4 weeks ago
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close