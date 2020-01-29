NASHVILLE, TN) – January 24, 2020 – GRAMMY® and Billboard Award-nominated, and DOVE Award-winning, triple-threat artist Tauren Wells releases his sophomore album Citizen of Heaven (Provident Label Group) today at select retailers and across all major digital retail outlets. The accompanying video for the album’s title track, “Citizen of Heaven” is available here.

Citizen of Heaven the follow up to Wells’ solo debut Hills and Valleys features the lead single “Like You Love Me,” impacting radio now. The new project boasts several outstanding collaborations, including multi-GRAMMY® winner Kirk Franklin on “Millionaire (Good Like That)”; multi-CMA Award-winning trio Rascal Flatts on “Until Grace”; spoken word intro from Steven Furtick of Elevation Worship on “Close”; and Jenn Johnson (of Bethel Music) on “Famous For (I Believe). Chuck Butler and Jordan Sapp co-produced 10 of the album’s 12 tracks, with additional production on the remaining songs by Rascal Flatts, Kirk Franklin, Max Stark, and Colby Wedgeworth.

During Wells’ album release concert at Lakewood Church earlier this week in Houston, TX he was presented with a Gold plaque commemorating 500K sales of his hit single, “Known,” according to the RIAA. Special guests at the album release concert included Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Christine D’Clario and Jenn Johnson.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Triple Threat Artist Tauren Wells Set to Release Sophomore album Citizen if Heaven was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: