“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Tax Prep Info.

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 01.29.20
Dismiss

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio OneIt’s tax prep time!! Today we talked to KeSha Alston of Next Level Tax Services about some of the changes when filing your taxes this year.  She also covered who needs to file and who doesn’t, filing with dependents, filing extensions and more….  Check out the interview with Melissa for this Working Mom Wednesday.

KeSha Alston

Next Level Tax Services Established in 2007
Open year-round
A+ BBB Accredited
IRS Authorized E-file provider
Accredited by NC Commissioner of Banks
Free Consultations
2530 Meridian Pkwy 3rd Floor Durham, NC 27713
(919) 294-9117

info@nextleveltaxservices.com
follow us on FB Next Level Tax Services
@Melissa Wade , KeSha Alston , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Next Level Tax Services

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 2 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 2 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 4 weeks ago
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close