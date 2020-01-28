Paying off debt is no small feat, but Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog were able to put off paying their $114,00 debt in 23 months! They stopped by Get Up! Mornings to share how they did it. Watch below.

Married Couple Who Paid Off $114,000 Debt In 23 Months Shares How They Did It! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 8 hours ago

