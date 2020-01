Did you hear the screaming last night? It was from the excitement of watching a local woman win it all on Wheel of Fortune last night.

According to ABC11, Cheryl Stokes from Wake Forest won $49,850. She was able to solve the final puzzle in about one second.

Karen Clark Posted 3 hours ago

