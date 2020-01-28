CLOSE
Ricky Smiley Set to Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA, GA – Returning to BET Networks for the seventh consecutive year on Saturday, February 1, 2020, the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be hosted by national radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley. The annual NFL-Sanctioned event will film in front of a live audience during Super Bowl LIV week on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the James L. Knight Center and premiere exclusively on BET Networks on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

The one-hour special will feature performances by the NFL Players Choir, a reunion of the legendary group Commissioned, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene and BET’s Sunday Best winners Le’Andria Johnson (Season 3) and Melvin Crispell III (Season 9).

During the program, NFL brothers and American Cancer Society ambassadors Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and Quincy Williams (Jacksonville Jaguars) will be honored with the “Faith In Action” Award. The Williams brothers lost their mother to breast cancer in 2010 and have turned their tragedy into triumph by donating their time and resources to ensuring that African Americans receive proper testing for cancer in urban communities.

Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami in 1999, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration joins together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award-winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.

By far, the largest multicultural event to take place during Super Bowl weekend in its 21-year run as an NFL-sanctioned event.  SBGC has featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, Anthony Hamilton, among many others.

For information and tickets, visit superbowlgospel.com

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Ricky Smiley Set to Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

