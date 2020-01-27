Grammys 2020: Full List Of Winners

Music’s Biggest Night wrapped up its 2019-2020 season with a slew of major winners, performances and more. Houston’s own Lizzo captured three Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

Billie Eilish was the night’s biggest winner as she took home Album, Song, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. She’s the youngest artist to ever sweep the four major award categories at only 18.

Elsewhere, the night belonged to the late Nipsey Hussle. Earlier in the day, he was posthumously awarded Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy and on the Grammy stage, he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

See the full list of winners below.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

WINNER: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

WINNER: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

WINNER: “7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

WINNER: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

WINNER: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

WINNER: “Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

WINNER: “Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

WINNER: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

WINNER: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness, David Darling

WINNER: Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

WINNER: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

WINNER: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride

WINNER: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib, David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

WINNER: “God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know a Ghost, Crowder

WINNER: Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY

Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

WINNER: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, Producer

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

WINNER: #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100Pre, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

WINNER: El Mal Querer, Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)

Caminado, Joss Favela

Percepcion, Intocable

Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

WINNER: De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER (TIE): Opus, Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

WINNER (TIE): A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine

“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

WINNER: “Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

WINNER: Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

WINNER: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

WINNER: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai’Anui, Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

WINNER: Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Rapture, Koffee

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

Best World Music Album

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

WINNER: Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Flying High!, Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

WINNER: Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

WINNER: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

WINNER: Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

WINNER: A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Chernobyl

Game of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies,” From: Dumplin’

WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born

“Sprit,” From: The Lion King

“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria

Best Instrumental Composition

“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

WINNER: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

WINNER: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Recording Package

Anonimas & Resilientes

WINNER: Chris Cornell

Hold That Tiger

I,I

Intellexual

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Anima

Gold in Brass Age

1963: New Directions

The Radio Recordings 1939–1945

WINNER: Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Album Notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

WINNER: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

The Girl From Chicaksaw County- The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New AGe MMusic 1980-1990, Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

WINNER: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

WINNER: Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances, Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

The Savior, Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers;Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

WINNER: Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

Best Orchestral Performance

Brucker, Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Weiberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Best Opera Recording

Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja

Best Choral Performance

Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

WINNER: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

The Hope of Loving, Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall to Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

Freedom & Faith, PUBLIQuartet

Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio

WINNER: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ,” Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

The Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by Gyorgy Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

WINNER: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

WINNER: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Berme: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J.Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA twigs

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

Best Music Film

WINNER: Homecoming

Remember My Name

Birth of the Cool

Shangri-La

Anima

