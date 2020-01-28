Prayer Requests “God Is Always With Us”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Families of Children Shot

Congressman John Lewis

Military Personnel – all inclusive

Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL)

Ozette

James W

Troupe Family

Meredith C

Alfred C

Dorothy C

Robert T

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Family of Deacon F. Delano Benson

Gayle M

Jackie

Family of Steve Henderson

Zion S

Ingrid S

Mary H

Irene C

Rochelle D

Alfred C

Family of Rev. Gilbert Cox

Deacon Thomas Nellums

Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy

Barbara B

Kathy C

Ronald C

Deborah P & Family

Susan H

Darius H

Ashley B

Howard B

Maurice H

Marilyn

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Houston & Bohanan Families

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Deacon O.J. Johnson – Grand Rapids, MI

Lisa E

Sis. January

