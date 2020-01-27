1 THESSALONIANS 5:16-18 (NKJV) 16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
EXPLANATION: Regardless of difficult circumstance and situations, a Christian always has grounds for rejoicing. Christian joy is not based on circumstances, but on a growing awareness of God and the certain future of eternal life with Christ. Be persistent and consistent in prayer and always be thankful…not for all things but in the midst of all things…be thankful. It could be worse! BUT GOD!
Scripture For The Week “In Each Situation Give God Thanks” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: