RCA INSPIRATION RECEIVES 34 NOMINATIONS FOR 35TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS

Nashville, TN (January 21, 2020) – Today, the nominations for the 35th Annual Stellar Awards were announced and RCA Inspiration, one of the top record labels in gospel and inspirational music, received 34 nominations.

RCAI artists Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, Kurt Carr, Le’Andria Johnson, William Murphy and Kierra Sheard are recognized in 20 different categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year. Also, RCAI’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Phil Thornton and Vice President of Artist Development, Ron Hill received Producer of the Year nods. And the Stellars will be co-hosted by RCA Inspiration artist, Koryn Hawthorne, and Jonathan McReynolds.

About RCAI’s nominations Thornton says, “Our artists work year round to inspire and uplift people through their music and to be the very best at what they do. I’m elated and excited that their efforts are recognized by the Stellars!” About his own nomination for Producer of the Year, he adds, “I’m extremely humbled”.

The Stellar Awards, which are the most prestigious awards in Gospel music, will take place on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

RCA Inspiration’s 2020 Stellar Awards Nominations (listed by artist / executive):

Kirk Franklin

Artist of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Song of the Year (“Love Theory”)

Male Vocalist of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Album of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Producer of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Contemporary Album of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Urban / Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year (“Love Theory”)

Music Video of the Year (“Love Theory”)

Donald Lawrence

Artist of the Year (Goshen)

Song of the Year (“Deliver Me: This is My Exodus”)

Album of the Year (Goshen)

Choir of the Year (Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen)

Producer of the Year (Goshen)

Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year (Goshen)

Contemporary Album of the Year (Goshen)

Urban / Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year (“Deliver Me: This Is My Exodus”)

Contemporary Choir of the Year (Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen)

Kurt Carr

Duo / Chorus Group of the Year (Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else)

Traditional Duo / Chorus Group of the Year (Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else)

Traditional Male Vocalist of the Year (Bless Somebody Else)

Traditional Album of the Year (Bless Somebody Else)

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year (Bless Somebody Else)

Le’Andria Johnson

Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year (Goshen)

Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year (Goshen)

William Murphy

Male Vocalist of the Year (Settle Here)

Producer of the Year (Settle Here)

Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year (Settle Here)

Praise and Worship Album of the Year (Settle Here)

Kierra Sheard

Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year (“Don’t Judge Me”)

Ron Hill

Producer of the Year (LONG LIVE LOVE)

Phil Thornton

Producer of the Year (Goshen, LONG LIVE LOVE, Settle Here)

