We’re looking forward to the big blessings for 2020 but it’s time to start thanking God for the little things right now. In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, GRIFF shares what he’s thankful for at this time.

Mr. Griffin: Be Thankful For The Little Things [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted January 22, 2020

