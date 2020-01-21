CLOSE
“Operation Rescue Warm Shelter” At Durham Rescue Mission

Homelessness On The Rise In New York City

During this cold spell the Durham Rescue Mission is trying to get as many people off the streets and in a warm place.

It’s all part of “Operation Rescue Warm Shelter.”

Rob Tart, chief executive officer at the Durham Rescue Mission, says they look for the homeless to let them know where they can come for a warm place to sleep and a hot meal for the next few days.

Sylvia Wiggins, executive director at Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh, is also giving out space heaters and warm clothing to those who need them.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

Durham Rescue Mission , Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter

