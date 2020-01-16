TD Jakes’ Conference Brings Top Leaders to Charlotte Denzel Washington Set to Speak at International Leadership Summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington will lend his talents and expertise to T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit this spring, a conference for visionaries, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, pastors and leaders from all over the world, looking to expand their personal sphere of influence and sharpen their skills.

Washington is expected to deliver a keynote address focused on Hollywood, faith and handling the spotlight. As an actor, producer and director, Washington is considered one of the greatest actors of this generation, receiving critical acclaim for films including Glory, Training Day, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Remember the Titans and American Gangster. He received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Most recently, Washington was honored with the AFI Life Achievement award, one of the highest honors for a career in film. Washington made his directorial debut in 2002 with the film Antwone Fisher, and directed The Great Debaters and Fences, which he starred in and received a nomination for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“Denzel Washington’s career is unrivaled and has indelibly influenced the world like none other. Talking with Denzel after he acquired August Wilson’s catalogue, his wisdom, business prowess and ability to mobilize his passion beyond his amazing acting ability was truly remarkable to see,” said Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House. “His commitment to his faith, his exceptional example of giving back and his powerful work ethic make me thrilled to welcome him at this year’s International Leadership Summit so other world leaders can learn from one of history’s greats.”

Research from Harvard Business Review has shown that curiosity is vital to an organization’s performance. This year, Jakes has expanded his formerly titled International Pastors and Leadership Conference to become the International Leadership Summit—designed to offer a premier leadership experience to a more diverse group of men and women in the business, faith and entertainment industry.

Registration for the conference is open to the public and available now at ThisIsILS.org.

What:

International Leadership Summit

Who:

T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House

Denzel Washington, actor, director, producer and philanthropist

Tyler Perry, producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church

Keion Henderson, CEO of The Henderson Management Group

John F. Hannah, pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast

Please visit the website for updates as more speakers are confirmed.

Where:

Charlotte Convention Center

501 South College Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

When:

April 30 – May 2

Media Credentials:

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers and crew—are required to have and display credentials in order to cover events within the conference. Press may request media credentials for the International Leadership Summit by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About The Potter’s House

Located in Dallas, The Potter’s House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America’s Best Preacher and as one of the nation’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter’s House has five locations: The Potter’s House of Dallas, The Potter’s House of Fort Worth, The Potter’s House of North Dallas, The Potter’s House of Denver and The Potter’s House OneLA.

About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is an actor, director and producer. Denzel received his first Academy Award® for the historical war drama Glory (1987) and his second for his portrayal of the corrupt cop in the crime thriller, Training Day (2001). Denzel won a Tony Award for his performance in Fences during his return to Broadway in 2010. He earned his first Oscar Nomination for Cry Freedom (1987), as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. He most recently was honored with the AFI Life Achievement award, one of the highest honors for a career in film. Up next for Denzel, he will produce Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix, which will be directed by George C. Wolfe and will feature Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo. He will also helm the Joel Cohen-directed Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand. Also in the works, Denzel will direct Journal for Jordan, which will star Michael B. Jordan. He will star next in the Warner Bros. thriller Little Things, alongside Rami Malek.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

TD Jakes’ Conference Brings Top Leaders to Charlotte Denzel Washington Set to Speak at International Leadership Summit was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: