ERICA CAMPBELL LAUNCHES 5-DAY BIBLE DEVOTIONAL PLAN ON THE YOUVERSION BIBLE APP

Award-winning singer, author, Erica Campbell to offer a companion Bible reading plan to her critically and consumer acclaimed book, “More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.”

Launching today, Campbell’s devotional 5-Day Bible reading plan, “More Than Pretty,” is now available on all YouVersion BIBLE apps, and online. Inspired by topics from the book, Campbell offers soul-searching insights to help engage readers deeper into what the Word of God says about you.

“I believe the Word of God illuminates every message,” said Campbell. “This Bible Plan is the perfect partner to the book, and I hope you enjoy and hear God’s voice speaking loudly to you through this devotional.”

Readers can start their Bible plan today by using the Bible App or visiting Bible.com.

