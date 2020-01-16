CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

ERICA CAMPBELL LAUNCHES 5-DAY BIBLE DEVOTIONAL PLAN ON THE YOUVERSION BIBLE APP

46th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Award-winning singer, author, Erica Campbell to offer a companion Bible reading plan to her critically and consumer acclaimed book, “More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.”

Launching today, Campbell’s devotional 5-Day Bible reading plan, “More Than Pretty,” is now available on all YouVersion BIBLE apps, and online. Inspired by topics from the book, Campbell offers soul-searching insights to help engage readers deeper into what the Word of God says about you.

“I believe the Word of God illuminates every message,” said Campbell. “This Bible Plan is the perfect partner to the book, and I hope you enjoy and hear God’s voice speaking loudly to you through this devotional.”

Readers can start their Bible plan today by using the Bible App or visiting Bible.com.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

ERICA CAMPBELL LAUNCHES 5-DAY BIBLE DEVOTIONAL PLAN ON THE YOUVERSION BIBLE APP  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 5 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 1 week ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 1 week ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 1 week ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close