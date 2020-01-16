Bounce will present the world television premiere of The Nomads — based-on-a-true story about a female African-American teacher who joins forces with a male Caucasian colleague to develop a men’s rugby team in an inner-city school in North Philadelphia — on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Watch promo here.

Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish, The Haves and the Have Nots) stars as English teacher Cassey “Mac” McNamara who relocates and takes on – with pepper spray in hand – a new role teaching American History at North Philadelphia’s Whitman High School, after a billion-dollar budget deficit closes 20 schools. Metal detectors and morning frisks are a rude awakening for Mac. Even more surprising is the connection she makes with fellow transfer, science-now-math teacher Mark Nolin, played by Tate Donovan (The Man in the High Castle, Damages). The two realize a shared passion for rugby and set out to create Whitman’s first rugby team. Turning the most vocal, at-risk, and troubled students into an organized rugby squad proves fruitless at first. But with perseverance – and a few laughs along the way – Mac and Mark begin to see changes in the ragtag group of players… until a tragic event threatens everything they’ve worked towards.

The Nomads also features Khalil McMillan (The Blacklist), Christopher Mann (Creed II), Vladimir Versailles (Sunset Park), Devon Ray (The Probe), Maria Mindelle (Life in Pieces) and Thomas Pierce (Asunder The Series) and rapper Raekwon.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Bounce to Present World Television Premiere of New Original Movie The Nomads On MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: