God is just as powerful quiet as when he’s loud. If you’re a quiet praise, don’t be ashamed! Sometimes God speaks in a still, small voice.

Faith Walking: Don’t Feel Bad If You’re A Quiet Praiser [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

