Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled By FDA

If you are taking the medication Valsartan to help control your blood pressure, the FDA is warning of the discovery of cancer causing agents in the drug.

In July 2018, the FDA announced a recall of Valsartan medications from certain manufacturers due to impurities detected in the drugs. Tests discovered that certain Valsartan drugs were contaminated with NDMA, and later, NDEA.

Both NDMA and NDEA are toxic chemical compounds proven to be carcinogenic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Since last year, more batches have been recalled and the FDA’s recall of Valsartan drugs continues to expand to more manufacturers.

Source WRAL.com

blood pressure medicine recall , FDA recall , Valsartan recall

