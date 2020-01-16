CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!!

Deals on Meals XO Seafood and Oysters

Source: n/a / creative services

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week summer event, is set to run the week of January 20- 26th, 2020. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special, 3-course prix fixe lunch menu ($10 or $15) and/or 3-course prix fixe dinner menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special, 3-course lunch offerings at $10 and $15 or 3-course dinner menus at $20, $25, $30 or $35, varying by location.

This year we welcomed new eateries including Lantern, Stir and Kō•än.

Though not new to the Triangle, this will be Lantern’s first time participating in Triangle Restaurant Week. “All of us at Lantern are excited for our very first Triangle Restaurant Week. We’re putting together a seasonal menu that will include local treats like wild shrimp, whey-fed pork, grass fed beef and an incredible collection of winter vegetables from our farm partners. Not to mention a Roasted Banana Ice Cream Sundae with caramel and salty NC peanuts. Can’t wait for you to join us!”

For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com.
The Cooking The Face Twitter Bria Celest

The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing Themselves To Their Best Dishes Is The Meme We All Need

20 photos Launch gallery

The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing Themselves To Their Best Dishes Is The Meme We All Need

Continue reading The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing Themselves To Their Best Dishes Is The Meme We All Need

The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing Themselves To Their Best Dishes Is The Meme We All Need

With a day like Monday (including this war in Iran and those horrible Academy Awards nominations acting as if Black performers like Lupita Nyong'o and Beyonce don't exist), I definitely needed a little joy. Thankfully, somewhere in between #OscarsSoWhite and the countless Tweets about the racism Meghan Markle has endured by the British press, I found some. Enter the meme, "The Cooking | | The Face." On Sunday night, Puerto Rican influencer, horror lover and gamer @SAEKOSNOWtv started the meme on Twitter posting a salivating picture of ribs, potato salad, tostones, and rice and beans on the left paired with a cute picture of her on the right. https://twitter.com/SAEKOSNOWtv/status/1216548710508789761?s=20 Not surprisingly, this catchy idea took off on social media gaining attention from one of our fave chefs Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista), who tweeted out an amazing pic of cornbread, collards and black-eyed peas juxtaposed to her serving some serious face. https://twitter.com/TheKitchenista/status/1216828516790153217?s=20 As I scrolled through these amazing threads of yummy seafood and soul food entrees my cooking impaired self couldn't dare make, I noticed all these beautiful faces of color, especially those from Black women, whose smiles and energy radiated through my computer. Damn, we are an incredibly beautiful people! Seeing these beat faces and amazingly coiffed hairstyles made me feel a little bit better about my dreary and overworked day. Do you need a little pick-me-up? No worries, I got you. Take a look at this #BlackGirlCookingMagic below:

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

The Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!!  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 2 days ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 6 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 1 week ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 1 week ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 1 week ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close