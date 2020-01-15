Award-Winning Actor Harold Perrineau Will be Honored For his Autism Role in TNT’s Claws at The Jonathan Foundation’s 7th Annual Spring Fundraiser

(Los Angeles, CA) – Award-winning actor Harold Perrineau will receive The Bring To Life Award at The Jonathan Foundation’s 7th Annual Spring Fundraiser held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 5 PM at Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, 555 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Screen Actors Guild Award Winner Harold Perrineau currently stars as “Dean Simms” on the hit TNT series Claws. Perrineau plays the Autistic brother to lead actress Niecy Nash, thus the reason for this award.

He recently also starred opposite Queen Latifah in FOX series Star. On the feature roles include; Netflix hit Dumplin’ with Jennifer Aniston and Danielle MacDonald, Kathryn Bigelow’s Academy Award-nominated Zero Dark Thirty; Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet; The Matrix Reloaded And The Matrix Revolutions and The Best Man Holiday, for which he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. His earlier tv credits include starring roles in the iconic ABC series Lost, for which he shared the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in 2004, and the groundbreaking HBO series OZ. Perrineau trained as a musician and actor at the Shenandoah Conservatory.

The Jonathan Foundation addresses the needs of children with Autism, educational, emotional, and behavioral challenges through referral to professionals and organizations that provide advocacy, education, assessments and resources. To create a collaboration between families and school districts. To increase public awareness and influence I.D.E.A. Statutory Revisions.

Raja Marhaba, Founder and President of The Jonathan Foundation, exclaims, “Mr. Perrineau does an exceptional job with his phenomenal acting by bringing to life the struggles, failures and victories of an individual living with Autism.”

The Jonathan Foundation has established an Assessment Scholarship Program. Proceeds from this Fundraiser will go towards funding assessments. The Jonathan Foundation advocates for children with learning disabilities but is not limited to just learning disabilities. We also provide advocacy and resources for children with more than the following: Intellectual Disabilities, Emotional Disturbance, ADD/ADHD, Apraxia, Autism/Aspergers, Behavioral Disorders, Bipolar, Brain Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Developmental Disabilities, Diabetes, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, Epilepsy, Learning Disabilities, Mental Health, Mental Retardation, ODD (Oppositional Deviant Disorder), Tourette’s Syndrome.

The Annual Spring Fundraiser is always a fun event, filled with dinner, entertainment, fun at-the-table games with guests winning fantastic prizes, and positive testimonies. Celebrities and Influencers lend their names and attend the event, making it a magical night.

