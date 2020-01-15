CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Trench Collapse In Brier Creek

Fireman talking on radio

Source: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty

Earlier Wednesday a trench collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.

Four workers were located in the trench when it collapsed. Three of the workers have been rescued, while one still remains under the debris.

According to ABC 11, The conditions of two of the workers taken to Duke University Hospital are unknown.

More Going On In NC: 

McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action

2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Cary Traffic After Walking Away From Daycare

Black Tony LIVE At RHYTHM’S LIVE MUSIC HALL

Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With Featured Speaker Angela Bassett

Trending Now

Trench Collapse In Brier Creek  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 4 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 6 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close