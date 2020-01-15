Earlier Wednesday a trench collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.
Four workers were located in the trench when it collapsed. Three of the workers have been rescued, while one still remains under the debris.
According to ABC 11, The conditions of two of the workers taken to Duke University Hospital are unknown.
More Going On In NC:
McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action
2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Cary Traffic After Walking Away From Daycare
Black Tony LIVE At RHYTHM’S LIVE MUSIC HALL
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With Featured Speaker Angela BassettFollow @hiphopnc
Trending Now
- Trench Collapse In Brier Creek
- “Working Mom Wednesday” A Different Fitness Kick
- Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Mike Tyson Wonders If His Behavior Made His Children Dislike Black People
- Tamela Mann Shows Off Her 50 Pound Weight Loss
- Panthers Linebacker Kuechly Retires From Football
- ‘Congratulations To Those Men’: 8 Women Directors Who Also Deserve Oscar Recognition
- Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked Innocent Black Teens In Store
- Daily Devotional From Erica Campbell Available For Download Tomorrow
- Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Dwell On the Past!
Trench Collapse In Brier Creek was originally published on hiphopnc.com