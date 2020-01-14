Daily Devotional From Erica Campbell Available For Download Tomorrow

Erica Campbell is releasing a companion 5-day Bible reading plan to her award-winning novel “More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.”

The daily devotional will be available for download starting Wednesday (January 15) on the YouVersion Bible App.

Inspired by topics from the book, Campbell offers soul-searching insights to help engage readers deeper into what the Word of God says about you. Readers can start the Bible plan by using their Bible App or visiting Bible.com.

