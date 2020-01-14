21ST ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO TAPE LIVE IN MIAMI ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is set to bring Inspiration to the BIGGEST Game on Earth. Catch the Spirit of Super Bowl LIV with star-studded musical jubilation at the LIVE BET TV show taping on Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center – 400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida.

This family-friendly, NFL-Sanctioned event blends the top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration. This year’s guest performances include Travis Green, Le’Andria Johnson, Commissioned Reunion, The NFL PLAYERS CHOIR, and More Talent to be announced!

The one-hour television premiere will air on the BET Network on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. For more information, visit www.superbowlgospel.com.

ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.

