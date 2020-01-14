CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

21ST ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO TAPE LIVE IN MIAMI ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is set to bring Inspiration to the BIGGEST Game on Earth. Catch the Spirit of Super Bowl LIV with star-studded musical jubilation at the LIVE BET TV show taping on Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center – 400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida.

This family-friendly, NFL-Sanctioned event blends the top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.  This year’s guest performances include Travis Green, Le’Andria Johnson, Commissioned Reunion, The NFL PLAYERS CHOIR, and More Talent to be announced!

The one-hour television premiere will air on the BET Network on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. For more information, visit www.superbowlgospel.com.

ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com

21ST ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO TAPE LIVE IN MIAMI ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 30  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 13 hours ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close