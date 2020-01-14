CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RCA Inspiration Celebrates Two Nominations For 51st NAACP Image Awards® with Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin

2016 BET Experience - Genius Talks UPLIFTING YOUR GENIUS

Source: Jerod Harris/BET / Getty

Nashville, TN (January 9, 2020) – RCA Inspiration celebrates two nominations for the 51st NAACP Image Awards®, with hit-making Gospel icons Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin garnering nods.

Kirk Franklin’s single “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and Donnie McClurkin’s single “Not Yet” (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration) are nominated in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary), for the 2020 awards show. The multiple award-winning Gospel superstars also penned the hit songs, which are featured off of their latest 2019 releases, Franklin’s acclaimed thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE, and McClurkin’s acclaimed eighth solo album A DIFFERENT SONG.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says, “Congratulations to Kirk and Donnie on their nominations! They continue to be prodigious musical trailblazers with their latest projects. I’m thrilled that their incredible work has been honored by the NAACP Image Awards, and look forward to the upcoming show!”

The 51ST NAACP Image Awards® will air live from Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, 2020 on BET at 8 PM/7C.

Courtesy www.thebellereport.com

RCA Inspiration Celebrates Two Nominations For 51st NAACP Image Awards® with Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 13 hours ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close