MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, and global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, announce the second installment of the new “Delano Live Presented by TIDAL” concert series. The upcoming event will take place Friday, January 31st with a headlining performance from Grammy-Award winning rapper, Lil Wayne, at Delano South Beach as Miami prepares to host the big game that weekend. Lil Wayne is currently nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for his work on “Scared of the Dark,” a song from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse official movie soundtrack.

The “Delano Live Presented by TIDAL” concert series, a component of sbe and TIDAL’s new strategic partnership, offers an immersive, ongoing live concert series for locals and hotel guests. The series launched with a headlining performance by DJ Khaled during Miami Art Week in December. The collaboration also features numerous entertainment amenities for sbe hotel guests in the US and UK markets.

Tickets, starting at $75 will be on sale here beginning today. Closer to the event date, TIDAL members will have a chance to enter to win tickets.

The concert series is also hosted in collaboration with Lincoln, The Lincoln Motor Company, the official automotive partner of sbe and the Delano Live series.

In addition to A-list musical events throughout the year, the collaboration between sbe and TIDAL will provide sbe hotel guests access to TIDAL as an in-room entertainment amenity through a dedicated content channel.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Lil Wayne to Headline “Delano Live Presented by TIDAL” Concert Series During Big Game Weekend in Miami was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: