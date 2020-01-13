Brazil Lifts Ban On Controversial Netflix Movie About Jesus

After a lower court first banned it, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Netflix can continue streaming “The First Temptation of Christ” comedy that depicts Jesus as homosexual.

The higher court ruled that banning the movie was a violation of freedom of expression — a fundamental right of democracy there.

The show, which was created by a Brazilian comedy group called Porta Does Fundos, received international backlash with a petition signed by over 2 million people who still demand it be removed.

SOURCE: ChristianPost.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 7 hours ago

