Senator Cory Booker Ends Bid for 2020 Democratic Presidential Race

Confirmation Hearing for Trumps Nominee for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey made a tough decision today.  After much thought, the fifty-year-old Senator has decided to drop out of the Democratic presidential race.  The decision ends a nearly yearlong platform that has been built around a message of peace and unity, just the opposite of the posture of President Trump.

Senator Bookers departure now leaves just one African-American candidate, Deval Patrick, vying for the nomination in a party.

In a recently released statement, Mr Booker stated ” Over the past year on the campaign trail, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredible, inspiring, engaged people all over this country, and I am more confident now than ever that together we will rise.  Thank you for believing in me. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but hope.”

