January Is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Check out this interview as NC is discussing ways to solve human trafficking, Melissa talks with representatives of the Counsel for Women & Youth involvement – Department of Administration about the concerns.

As we recognize the real problem of Human trafficking and how prevalent it is in NC, we shine light in hopes of saving the lives of young women in our area.

For more information or concerns call the National Human Trafficking Hotline #: 1-888-373-7888.

Community leaders in Robeson County met to discuss ways in which they might be able to curb human trafficking in North Carolina.

In 2018, North Carolina ranked among the top 10 states in number of trafficking cases. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 287 human trafficking cases were reported in the state that year.

Source: ABC11.com

