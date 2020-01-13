January Is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Local
| 01.13.20
Dismiss
Child Trafficking & Child Labour

Source: Veronique de Viguerie / Getty

Check out this interview as NC is discussing ways to solve human trafficking, Melissa talks with representatives of the Counsel for Women & Youth involvement – Department of Administration about the concerns.

As we recognize the real problem of Human trafficking and how prevalent it is in NC, we shine light in hopes of saving the lives of young women in our area.

For more information or concerns call the National Human Trafficking Hotline #: 1-888-373-7888.

ALSO…

Community leaders in Robeson County met to discuss ways in which they might be able to curb human trafficking in North Carolina.

In 2018, North Carolina ranked among the top 10 states in number of trafficking cases. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 287 human trafficking cases were reported in the state that year.

Source:  ABC11.com

National Human Trafficking Awareness Month , Robeson County

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close