CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Rain And Fog Causes Morning Accidents

Young man with umbrella using mobile phone, elevated view

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

Several accidents were reported this morning due to the rain, fog and storms across the area.

In Raleigh, a driver crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. There were no injuries, but the pole appeared to be snapped. Powerlines are down and power crews are helping clear the scene.

Also in Garner, a crash on Interstate 40 westbound at Jones Sausage Road is believed to be serious. The shoulder/on-ramp merging lane from Jones Sausage Road was closed until around 6:30 a.m.

Read more at Source:  ABC11.com

power poles downed , Traffic accidents

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 1 month ago
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close