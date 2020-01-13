Rain And Fog Causes Morning Accidents

Several accidents were reported this morning due to the rain, fog and storms across the area.

In Raleigh, a driver crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. There were no injuries, but the pole appeared to be snapped. Powerlines are down and power crews are helping clear the scene.

Also in Garner, a crash on Interstate 40 westbound at Jones Sausage Road is believed to be serious. The shoulder/on-ramp merging lane from Jones Sausage Road was closed until around 6:30 a.m.

