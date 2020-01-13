CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Imitate Those Walking By Faith”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

HEBREWS 6:12 (KJV)

That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises.

EXPLANATION:

In order to receive the blessed assurance of our hope in Christ Jesus, we should be imitators (followers) of those who are walking by faith and put their complete trust in God. This applies to our physical lives as well as our Spiritual maturity.

