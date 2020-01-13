HEBREWS 6:12 (KJV) That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises.

EXPLANATION: In order to receive the blessed assurance of our hope in Christ Jesus, we should be imitators (followers) of those who are walking by faith and put their complete trust in God. This applies to our physical lives as well as our Spiritual maturity.

Scripture For The Week “Imitate Those Walking By Faith” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: