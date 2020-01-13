CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

‘That’s Insane’: Sen. Cory Booker Isn’t Here For A Trump Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses

There has been much chatter around whether or not witnesses will be called to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bearing little interest, revealing that he is ready to move things along without the guarantee of Democratic testimonies. Sen. Cory Booker, however, has pretty much called the idea preposterous, comparing there being no witnesses at the president’s impeachment trial to a juror sitting on a trial that doesn’t have any witnesses.

MORE: The Blackest (And Most Hilarious!) Reactions To Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

Booker spoke on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” and shared his thoughts on the current back-and-forth over witness testimonies. “If you were a juror at a big trial, and they told you firsthand witnesses that saw what happened, material fact witnesses, are not there, you would be offended as a juror, like ‘what the hell…they’re not at the trial,’ that’s insane. It makes no sense,” he said.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on Dec. 18, making Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. He was charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Still, the Senate trial may face a delay as lawmakers are not solid on how they will proceed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled a standoff with Republicans over the terms of the trial because she was not ready to send over the impeachment articles to the Senate. Pelosi announced on Friday that the articles will be sent next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a letter directed towards Democrats in the House of Representatives.

It is uncertain when the trial will begin, although it appears that McConnell wants to get the show on the road as he has already secured support from the Republicans for his plan to enforce a framework similar to that of Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial.

That said, Booker says he would rather be in Iowa than sit for the impeachment hearing. “Having to be down in impeachment number one is bad for America, it’s sad for America, and I wish this wasn’t happening. And so I swore an oath to do my job…but I would much rather be making my case to Iowans,” Booker said.

He described the evidence against Trump as “damning,” but stands firm on doing his duties as a member of the Senate.

Booker added, “I will sit there with an open mind, evaluating the evidence put before me.”

SEE ALSO:

Delusional Rep. Steve King Cries Over White Nationalist Label After History Of Racism

City’s First Black Treasurer Blocked From Taking Office Sues Over Racial Bias

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

16 photos Launch gallery

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

Continue reading The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral

As reality settled in that Donald Trump would be going down in history if for nothing else than because of his historic impeachment on Wednesday, so did the social media creatives whose collective timing of churning out related memes and gifs was nothing short of impeccable. https://twitter.com/thisiswhereit/status/1207567737981194240?s=20 Trump's fate in the House was sealed because of his admitted quid pro quo that attempted to extort the Ukrainian government in return for political favors that would have potentially affected the outcome of the 2020 election. When Trump instructed his cronies to ignore House subpoenas to testify, he also earned himself separate obstruction of Congress charges. Both are offenses that resulted in his impeachment on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/abigailmarone/status/1207438937389780997?s=20 As a result, the internet was instantly replete with photos, graphics and videos mocking the president for becoming just the third sitting president in American history to be impeached. https://twitter.com/smithrockneil/status/1207550060705140736?s=20   Africans in "shithole countries" were the subject of a ton of memes and gifs devoted to pointing out that the irony of the very person who criticized their homelands being criticized by leaders in his own nation to the point of impeachment. https://twitter.com/philiphjames1/status/1207568248247586816?s=20 Other memes and gifs centered on the fact that if Trump is removed from office -- a long shot considering the Republican-controlled Senate that has openly declared its partisan loyalty to the president will determine the president's guilt or innocence -- then Mike Pence will become commander-in-chief. For many, it was a toss-up between which was the worse prospect. https://twitter.com/FarajLora/status/1207509445934272515?s=20 A lot of tweets also brought attention to the possibility of the impeachment backfiring and resulting in Trump's resounding re-election next year. https://twitter.com/kk_in_AB/status/1207537864893820929?s=20 But it was that looming impeachment trial in the Senate that a lot of folks focused on. Namely, there were questions about who, if anybody, would be testifying since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced he will not allow any witnesses. https://twitter.com/Mupparooni/status/1207499462291013633?s=20 But there was also the sentiment that impeaching Trump would fuel to Americans to vote him out of office since impeachment would probably not accomplish that. Others imagined the reactions to the news of Trump's impeachment from the Clintons, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, all of whom have been the repeated targets of the president's anger, animosity and, in the case of his predecessor, jealousy. https://twitter.com/therealmdv/status/1207563555895009285?s=20 As usual, the undefeated internet defended its championship title and showed no mercy to any and everybody involved in the impeachment process. Scroll down to see a sampling of choice tweets covering the gamut of Trump's impeachment and the implications behind it moving forward for America and the world.

‘That’s Insane’: Sen. Cory Booker Isn’t Here For A Trump Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close