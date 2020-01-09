Wanda Sykes Hosts 28th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards, an exciting and inspirational night recognizing African-American achievements and contributions, world premieres Sunday, January 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bounce.

Hosted by EMMY® Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes, the gala black-tie event, taking place for the first time in Hollywood, includes show-stopping musical performances and special moments highlighting the best in entertainment, humanitarianism and activism. 28th Annual Bounce Trumpet Award honorees are Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin, Ambassador Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant.

Rousing musical highlights include:

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B artist Faith Evans singing a medley of her hits “Love Like This Before,” “You Gets No Love” and the classic “I’m Every Woman” on which she’s joined by the one and only Sheila E; a “Black Girl Magic” duet between hip hop star Rapsody and R&B chanteuse Elle Varner; an electrifying rendition of his hit “If I Ruled the World” from hip hop legend Nas; a sultry performance from soul singer BJ the Chicago Kid and the evening culminating with a soul-stirring performance by Slade, Le’Andria Johnson andJason McGee & The Choir.

The honorees and their presenters also provide memorable moments during the evening, including:

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash presenting Cedric the Entertainer — whom she calls “her dearest TV husband” — with the Excellence in Entertainment Award for his 30+ year career in film, live performing and television. Cedric also receives special congratulations from fellow comedian Steve Harvey, who credits him with being an “integral fiber of entertainment.”

presenting — whom she calls “her dearest TV husband” — with the Excellence in Entertainment Award for his 30+ year career in film, live performing and television. Cedric also receives special congratulations from fellow comedian Steve Harvey, who credits him with being an “integral fiber of entertainment.” Funnyman Mike Epps presenting iconic comedian and actor Martin Lawrence with the Luminary Award. Taking the stage to a standing ovation and loud cheers, Lawrence talks about how his first stage was the classroom and how he entertained teachers and students with jokes at a young age. He dedicates his award to his late mother, naming her as his inspiration. Lawrence longtime friend and co-star Will Smith joins the celebration.

presenting iconic comedian and actor with the Luminary Award. Taking the stage to a standing ovation and loud cheers, Lawrence talks about how his first stage was the classroom and how he entertained teachers and students with jokes at a young age. He dedicates his award to his late mother, naming her as his inspiration. Lawrence longtime friend and co-star joins the celebration. Black-ish star Marsai Martin , the youngest person to executive produce a major motion picture film, receives the Rising Star Award presented by McDonald’s. Anthony Anderson, who plays Martin’s on-screen father, surprises the young star and presents her with the honor.

, the youngest person to executive produce a major motion picture film, receives the Rising Star Award presented by McDonald’s. who plays Martin’s on-screen father, surprises the young star and presents her with the honor. Civil Rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young receiving the Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction presented by the 2020 Census from Ms. Clayton During his powerful speech, Young talks about how he and Clayton were among the first staff members of Dr. Martin Luther King and their lifelong fight for equality for all. Young’s work for civil and human rights, his many years in public office as Congressman, United Nations Ambassador and Mayor of Atlanta, his leadership of the Atlanta Olympic Games and much more were among the examples of his extraordinary life of service.

receiving the Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction presented by the 2020 Census from Ms. Clayton During his powerful speech, Young talks about how he and Clayton were among the first staff members of Dr. Martin Luther King and their lifelong fight for equality for all. Young’s work for civil and human rights, his many years in public office as Congressman, United Nations Ambassador and Mayor of Atlanta, his leadership of the Atlanta Olympic Games and much more were among the examples of his extraordinary life of service. Music executive Phylicia Fant receiving The Corporate Executive of the Year Award being presented to her by Chairman and CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone . Recently appointed as Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records, Fant has established herself as a preeminent executive in the entertainment industry. Citing Trumpet Awards founder Xernona Clayton as an inspiration of how Black women could be leaders, the industry dynamo calls receiving her honor “a full circle moment.”

receiving The Corporate Executive of the Year Award being presented to her by Chairman and CEO of Epic Records . Recently appointed as Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records, Fant has established herself as a preeminent executive in the entertainment industry. Citing Trumpet Awards founder Xernona Clayton as an inspiration of how Black women could be leaders, the industry dynamo calls receiving her honor “a full circle moment.” Actor Lamman Rucker presenting the Community Activist Awardto HIV/AIDS activist and public speaker Hydeia Broadbent. Broadbent gives a moving speech about her own personal journey living as a person with HIV and encouraging people to become educated about policies around HIV/AIDS and to get out and vote.

The Bounce Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Harry Belafonte, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African-American Women of the United States Congress, Quincy Jones, Maya Angelou, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee. Bounce exclusively owns, produces and telecasts the star-studded event. Visit www.trumpetawards.com

