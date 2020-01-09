Human Trafficking, Suicide And Domestic Violence – Issues On The Rise

(Black PR Wire) Miami Gardens. Fla. — In observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month students who attend The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., Carol City Senior High all girl program developed a slogan, designed and researched resources for a Sticker that will be shared with their peers and distributed in places where vulnerable people meet.

“It’s small and very attractive with lots of information people can use” according to Velma R. Lawrence, CEO/Founder of The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., a non profit organization in existence since 2001 serving girls with an emphasis on those who are at risk academically and socially describing the Sticker adding “we’re very proud of the work the girls put into the project and their commitment to the cause of keeping themselves and their peers safe.”

On Thursday, January 9th at 1pm a Forum at Carol City Senior High will be held featuring Telisia Espinosa, an adult survivor of human trafficking now an advocate for all victims of exploitation was born and raised in an abusive home in Miami Gardens, Florida and by the age of sixteen, she was living on the streets. With little self-worth, she took a job working in a strip club in Miami. There, she met a man who showed her the kind of attention she longed for and before she realized it, Telisia was sold on street corners across the country.

Telisia now travels throughout the U.S., telling the story of God’s Love, Redemption and Hope. Telisia takes her powerful message of how God rescued her from a life of abuse and exploitation to one of freedom and redemption in Him. As a voice for the voiceless, she shares her story with transparency and authenticity with the hope that it will awaken others to the tragedies that exist in their own communities, and get involved with local grassroots organizations and local NGO’s, (Non-Governmental Organizations).

“We must get to girls far before they’re teens to instill in them their value, ways to be proactive in keeping themselves safe and more importantly, resources and mentors that can help them get through troubled times in their lives” said Telisia adding “when kids are troubled really bad things happen like the R. Kelly situation and believed suicide of the high school football player.”

Telisia’s compassion to see women and children attain their freedom and needed resources to prevent suicide and homelessness has enabled her to support and coach victims who are transitioning and in recovery. Her testimony of survival has made her a highly sought-after speaker for faith-based organizations, schools, law enforcement agencies, task forces and victim recovery programs.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Human Trafficking, Suicide And Domestic Violence – Issues On The Rise was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: