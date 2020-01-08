See and hear Jennifer Hudson for the first time as Aretha Franklin in RESPECT

Watch the RESPECT Announcement Piece Now
RESPECT
In theaters October 9, 2020
Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom,
RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.
DIRECTOR: Liesl Tommy
WRITTEN BY: Tracey Scott Wilson
PRODUCERS: Scott Bernstein, Harvey Mason Jr.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stacy Sher, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth
CAST: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige
