See and hear Jennifer Hudson for the first time as Aretha Franklin in RESPECT

Watch the RESPECT Announcement Piece Now

https://youtu.be/25U11a2HgcI

RESPECT

In theaters October 9, 2020

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom,

RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

DIRECTOR: Liesl Tommy

WRITTEN BY: Tracey Scott Wilson

PRODUCERS: Scott Bernstein, Harvey Mason Jr.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stacy Sher, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth

CAST: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige

