Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Get Up & Get Busy!

Get Up Erica
| 01.07.20
In this edition of “Wake Up and Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley, he shares tips from his book “An Attitude of Excellence: Get The Best From Yourself, Your Team, and Your Organization.”

Check out the audio above to hear how the first step towards reaching your goal… is getting up!

Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Get Up & Get Busy!  was originally published on getuperica.com

