CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Lauds Reverend Al Sharpton for Leadership in Calling for Increased Diversity at Top Law Firms, Including Skadden Arps

Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Following news that civil right activist Reverend Al Sharpton penned a letter to Skadden Arps calling for more diversity at the firm and others like it, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign (CPBD) Manager Chris Coffey released the following statement:

“For generations, Delaware’s justice system has been plagued by the institutional disenfranchisement of people of color from the top down. The inequities caused by a court system run by mostly white, mostly male judges is a direct result of firms like Skadden Arps denying opportunities to people of color. We can’t possibly expect the judges in our courts to accurately reflect the racial, ethnic, gender, and socioeconomic diversity of this state if they aren’t given the opportunity to gain the relevant experience.

Of 282 law partners listed in Wilmington, not even 5% are racial minorities. Per their own reporting, Skadden Arps epitomizes the problem – out of 10 partners, nine are white. Meanwhile, despite hollow promises to change their legacy on this, just one of their summer associates was black.

Lacking diversity in our justice system is a national and systemic issue. But in a state that’s home to the country’s busiest corporate courts, where judges are handpicked to join an old boys’ club from the top firms, it’s critical we end the status quo.

Reverend Sharpton’s letter cut to the core of this issue, and we support him and his call for action on this matter in every way. We look forward to working with him to enact real change that make Delaware’s courts more responsive and accountable to those they represent.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Lauds Reverend Al Sharpton for Leadership in Calling for Increased Diversity at Top Law Firms, Including Skadden Arps  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 6 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 7 days ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 4 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close