WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Following news that civil right activist Reverend Al Sharpton penned a letter to Skadden Arps calling for more diversity at the firm and others like it, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign (CPBD) Manager Chris Coffey released the following statement:

“For generations, Delaware’s justice system has been plagued by the institutional disenfranchisement of people of color from the top down. The inequities caused by a court system run by mostly white, mostly male judges is a direct result of firms like Skadden Arps denying opportunities to people of color. We can’t possibly expect the judges in our courts to accurately reflect the racial, ethnic, gender, and socioeconomic diversity of this state if they aren’t given the opportunity to gain the relevant experience.

Of 282 law partners listed in Wilmington, not even 5% are racial minorities. Per their own reporting, Skadden Arps epitomizes the problem – out of 10 partners, nine are white. Meanwhile, despite hollow promises to change their legacy on this, just one of their summer associates was black.

Lacking diversity in our justice system is a national and systemic issue. But in a state that’s home to the country’s busiest corporate courts, where judges are handpicked to join an old boys’ club from the top firms, it’s critical we end the status quo.

Reverend Sharpton’s letter cut to the core of this issue, and we support him and his call for action on this matter in every way. We look forward to working with him to enact real change that make Delaware’s courts more responsive and accountable to those they represent.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Lauds Reverend Al Sharpton for Leadership in Calling for Increased Diversity at Top Law Firms, Including Skadden Arps was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: