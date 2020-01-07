Michelle Obama Set to Hit Instagram TV with a NEW Series

As the former first lady Michelle Obama continues her world tour including stops with Industry Mogul Oprah Winfrey, she is getting ready to spread her wings in yet another direction.

Coming up next, Mrs. Obama is now set to launch an Instagram TV series. This exclusive special will follow four college students and will share their highs and lows of their first year experiences, in order to inspire other new students.

The six-episode series, titled “A Year of Firsts,” will premiere later this month and will conclude in June 2020.

