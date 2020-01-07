They Got Money for Wars, But Can’t Feed the Poor and can’t supply housing for the homeless!

They boast that Unemployment is DOWN! OK, but there is a bigger picture that we are missing!

What kind of jobs are people working and how much are they getting paid to not be unemployed? If you’re working like a dog, and getting paid just a few pennies, and have to work two or three jobs just to pay your rent or mortgage, there’s a problem with the equations.

Food for THOUGHT with Sheilah Belle “The Belle”! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

