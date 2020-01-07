CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Food for THOUGHT with Sheilah Belle “The Belle”!

Sheilah Belle

Source: The Belle Report / Sheilah Belle

They Got Money for Wars, But Can’t Feed the Poor and can’t supply housing for the homeless!

They boast that Unemployment is DOWN! OK, but there is a bigger picture that we are missing!

What kind of jobs are people working and how much are they getting paid to not be unemployed? If you’re working like a dog, and getting paid just a few pennies, and have to work two or three jobs just to pay your rent or mortgage, there’s a problem with the equations.

Food for THOUGHT with Sheilah Belle “The Belle”!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 6 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 7 days ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 4 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close