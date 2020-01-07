Netflix Shares Trailer For Tyler Perry’s New ‘A Fall From Grace’

Black PR Wire) Tyler Perry will make his Netflix debut with a new film, A Fall From Grace.

The film, set to debut January 17, stars Crystal Fox as Grace Waters, a woman who finds love with a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) after her ex-husband’s affair. However, things aren’t quite what they seem and the only person who can help Grace put her life back together is a rookie public defender (Bresha Webb).

Shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios, the film marks the studio’s first movie release since the campus’ grand opening.

Perry has been pretty busy in recent months. Along with the grand opening of his Atlanta campus, Perry has launched two new series with BET Networks, The Oval and Sistas.

The media mogul’s next goal for the Tyler Perry Studios campus: building a shelter for trafficked children, displaced LGBTQ youth and women who have suffered from domestic violence.

