Renee Spearman and Bishop Hezekiah Walker jump 2 more spots to #7 on Billboard!! Meteoric rise continues as closes in on Top 5

(Los Angeles, CA) Jumping up to #7 on Billboard this week, Stellar & Grammy nominee Renee Spearman’s hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio) is rapidly closing in on Top 5 as one of the breakout hits of the year!

Featuring multiple Grammy winner Hezekiah Walker & Hollywood mogul Dr. Holly Carter (Clark Sisters movie, Preachers of LA), acclaimed singer/songwriter Renee Spearman has worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to “whoa to WOW!”, Renee’s hit CD which debuted #4 on Billboard & featured the choir classic “Great God”, “I LOVE HIM” features an all-star cast including not only the incomparable Hezekiah Walker but also gospel trailblazer Dorinda Clark-Cole, etc. Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records(Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.)​ with 4 Billboard topping releases in a row.

