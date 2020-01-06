Looking for 7 Rising Artist to Write and Release New Music on Major Label

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Make every second count. 1800 Tequila® and artist of the decade Future have partnered together to curate 1800 Seconds Vol. 2, giving seven rising artists the opportunity to write and release new tracks with major label resources and one major co-sign.

1800 Tequila launched 1800 Seconds to seek out new sounds in hip-hop and support up-and-coming talent to release new music on a national scale. Each of the seven new artists, chosen by Future and the A+R team, were challenged to write and record an entirely new track to present their unique sound to the world during a week of studio sessions. With all beats and executive production coming from rising superstar Nick Papamitrou (aka Papamitrou or Nick Papz), he along with Future created the album in one week together in November, with Future guest appearing on a number of tracks. The album, being distributed by UnitedMasters, is available now on all music streaming platforms.

1800 Seconds is the latest collaborative project to benefit from GRAMMY award-winner Future’s sonic expertise. As the founder of Freebandz, and with six No.1 albums in four years, Future has become one of the most prolific hip-hop artists of the decade. Now as one of music’s most recognizable voices, Future is bringing his love of artist collaboration and his industry knowledge to1800 Seconds – as the second artist in the series to mentor this next generation of creators with 1800 Tequila.

“When I got into music, I did it my own way, I made a path for myself. I’ve created shoes to walk down my path and I made them big enough for someone else to walk after me,” says Future. “Curating this project with 1800 Tequila gives me a platform to find and collaborate with young artists, help them shape their voice and push their vision. Everyone has a different vision for themselves – real success and magic happens when we come together and work collectively.”

1800 Seconds is the first time Future has fostered up-and-coming talent to release music in this way. The artist discovery and recording platform was created to support artists who are shaping culture with full major label resources and marketing support. For 1800 Seconds Vol. 2, each artist was selected for their unique sound and raw talent to create a compilation album with sonic diversity and depth. The seven artists are Aurora Anthony (New York, NY), Herion Young (Memphis, TN), Juiicy2xS (Cincinnati, OH), Lihtz (Philadelphia, PA), Seddy Hendrinx (Jacksonville, FL), Shaun Sloan (Los Angeles, CA) and Test (Baltimore, MD).

To download the full 1800 Seconds album, meet the artists and watch the behind-the-scenes documentary, please visit 1800seconds.com.

