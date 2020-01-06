A Different Song, The New Album From Grammy® Winning Icon DONNIE McCLURKIN, Debuts at #1

Nashville, TN ( December 3, 2019) – The unmistakable acclaimed voice and songwriting gifts of multiple GRAMMY® winner Donnie McClurkin have made a hit impact on the charts again, as the Gospel icon’s latest album A Different Song (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration), debuted at #1 on the Soundscan Current Gospel Albums chart. The new album also debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. The eighth solo album from the prolific hitmaker, McClurkin delivers an invigorating performance on A Different Song, lifting listeners in keeping faith, hope, and strength in our lives. Celebrating the glory and ever-present love of God on our journey, A Different Song features eleven tracks including McClurkin’s powerful declarations on the lead singles “Not Yet” and “There Is God.”

Continuing to perform worldwide, McClurkin also recently celebrated a blowout birthday concert for his 60th birthday, with a sold-out birthday event on November 16th at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York. The star-studded lineup delivered an unforgettable worship experience to the packed crowd, with the night featuring Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Jonathan McReynolds, Jason Nelson, Jerard & Jovaun, Marvin Winans, and more, with McClurkin taking the stage to close out the celebration. The birthday celebration concert also featured a plaque presentation from RCA Inspiration to McClurkin, commemorating his career success thus far, marking over 4 million of his albums sold domestically, 210 million all time artist streams, and 3.7 billion total radio airplay audience. He also was presented with YouTube’s Silver Play Button, which is awarded to channels that reach or surpass 100,000 subscribers.

