Tyler Perry to Speak at International Leadership Summit TD Jakes’ Conference for the Intellectually Curious

CHARLOTTE, N.C., — Tyler Perry will be a headline speaker at T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit next spring, a conference for visionaries, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and leaders to discover how to sharpen their intellectual curiosity to become intentional, game-changing leaders.

Perry will lead a global think tank session on the power of ownership and creating your own brand. A world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Perry is one of the most established artists in Hollywood, known for building his personal brand from the bottom up, attracting millions through his 22 feature films, 20 stage plays, 10 TV shows and New York Times best-selling book. Perry also owns one of the largest studios in the world, the former Fort McPherson army base situated on 330 acres.

According to Jakes, Perry is “shifting the nation and Hollywood. You can beg people for an opportunity, or you can build your own. Perry has seized his opportunity and built his own empire. He is a stellar example that with the right mindset, anyone can overcome daunting obstacles to find success.”

Research from Harvard Business Review has shown that curiosity is vital to an organization’s performance. This year, Jakes has expanded his formerly titled International Pastors and Leadership Conference to become the International Leadership Summit, focusing more on Christian men and women in the workplace who are looking to learn from industry thought leaders. The newly revamped conference is based on Jakes’ latest book, Soar! Building Your Vision from the Ground Up (FaithWords, 2017). Registration for the conference is open to the public and available now at ThisIsILS.org.

What: International Leadership Summit

Who: T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House Tyler Perry, producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church Keion Henderson, CEO of The Henderson Management Group John F. Hannah, pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast

Where: Charlotte Convention Center 501 South College Street Charlotte, NC 28202

About The Potter’s House Located in Dallas, The Potter’s House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America’s Best Preacher and as one of the nation’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter’s House has five locations: The Potter’s House of Dallas, The Potter’s House of Fort Worth, The Potter’s House of North Dallas, The Potter’s House of Denver and The Potter’s House OneLA.

About Tyler Perry Tyler Perry is an established American actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright and author. Born into poverty and raised in a household scarred by abuse, Perry fought from a young age to find the strength, faith and perseverance that would later form the foundations of his work. Perry started his career writing plays, many of which later became the inspiration for his film projects and included the introduction of the now-legendary Madea character, played by Perry himself. His first feature film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, debuted at No. 1 nationwide in 2005. His ensuing films including Madea’s Family Reunion, Daddy’s Little Girls, Why Did I Get Married?, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Why Did I Get Married Too?, For Colored Girls, Madea’s Big, Happy Family, Good Deeds, Madea’s Witness Protection, The Single Mom’s Club, Boo! and Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween, and A Madea Family Funeral have all been met with massive commercial success, delighting audiences across America and around the world. He also helped release the Academy Award-nominated Precious, garnered rave reviews for his role opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, and most recently portrayed Colin Powell in Adam McKay’s Academy Award-winning film Vice.

