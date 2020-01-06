Check Out The Latest Golden Globe Winners

Some of the favorite movies, musicals, actors and actresses were named last night during the 2020 Golden Globe awards. Here are a few of the top favorites:
Best motion picture, drama:
WINNER: “1917”
Best motion picture, musical or comedy:
WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best foreign language film:
WINNER: “Parasite”
Best animated motion picture:
WINNER: “Missing Link”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture:
WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture:
WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
See a full list at ABC11.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: