Check Out The Latest Golden Globe Winners

Some of the favorite movies, musicals, actors and actresses were named last night during the 2020 Golden Globe awards. Here are a few of the top favorites:

Best motion picture, drama:

WINNER: “1917”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy:

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best foreign language film:

WINNER: “Parasite”

Best animated motion picture:

WINNER: “Missing Link”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture:

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture:

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

