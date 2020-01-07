Prayer Requests “Pray For Compassion & Understanding”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Families of Children Shot
Congressman John Lewis
Family of Rev. Gilbert Cox
Deacon Thomas Nellums
Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy
Deacon Harold R
Barbara B
Kathy C
Family of Rev. William Mathews
Pat Osby
Pastor JB Garris & Family
Cherise T
Taquan W
Ronald C
Deborah P & Family
Family of Louise Shepherd
Leonard MBC
Family of Rev. Linda Dixon
Susan H
Darius H
Ashley B
Howard B
Maurice H
Marilyn
Marquita K (Columbus, MS)
Houston & Bohanan Families
Mother Mattie Vinson
Mother Mary Ward
Deacon Clarence Grayson
Deacon O.J. Johnson – Grand Rapids, MI
Lisa E
Sis. January
