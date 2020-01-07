Prayer Requests “Pray For Compassion & Understanding”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Families of Children Shot

Congressman John Lewis

Family of Rev. Gilbert Cox

Deacon Thomas Nellums

Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy

Deacon Harold R

Barbara B

Kathy C

Family of Rev. William Mathews

Pat Osby

Pastor JB Garris & Family

Cherise T

Taquan W

Ronald C

Deborah P & Family

Family of Louise Shepherd

Leonard MBC

Family of Rev. Linda Dixon

Susan H

Darius H

Ashley B

Howard B

Maurice H

Marilyn

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Houston & Bohanan Families

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Deacon O.J. Johnson – Grand Rapids, MI

Lisa E

Sis. January

