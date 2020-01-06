CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week “Give Me A Clean Heart”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

PSALM 51:10 (NLT)

Create in me a clean heart, O God, Renew a right spirit within me.

EXPLANATION:

Because we are born sinners, our natural inclination is to please ourselves rather than God. David followed that inclination when he took another man’s wife. Like David, we must ask God to cleanse us from within, filling our hearts and spirits with new thoughts and desires. Right conduct can come only from a clean heart and spirit. Ask God to create a pure heart and spirit in you.

Scripture For The Week “Give Me A Clean Heart”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 5 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 6 days ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 4 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close