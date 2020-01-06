Scripture For The Week “Give Me A Clean Heart”

PSALM 51:10 (NLT)
Create in me a clean heart, O God, Renew a right spirit within me.
EXPLANATION: Because we are born sinners, our natural inclination is to please ourselves rather than God. David followed that inclination when he took another man’s wife. Like David, we must ask God to cleanse us from within, filling our hearts and spirits with new thoughts and desires. Right conduct can come only from a clean heart and spirit. Ask God to create a pure heart and spirit in you.
